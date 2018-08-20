Tŷ Nant Spring Water Ltd. produces an award winning range of Natural Mineral and Spring Waters of the highest quality.

Located in the hamlet of Bethania in the heart of West Wales, Tŷ Nant is surrounded by 200 acres of broadleaf woodland which is managed to organic principles. An on-site wind turbine provides the purpose built factory with clean renewable energy and both brands, Tŷ Nant and TAU are bottled at source.

Tŷ Nant Natural Mineral Water is famed for it’s iconic cobalt blue glass bottles available in both Still and Sparkling variants, along with sensuous crimson red glass bottles to compliment the range.

In 2002 a ground breaking curvaceous PET (plastic) bottle was launched to add an alternative offering in the PET sector. Designed by Welsh designer Ross Lovegrove, the Tŷ Nant PET bottle is designed to evoke the natural flows and refreshing nature of water and due to it’s unique shape continues to receive international interest in hotels, restaurants, fashion events and on film.

Tŷ Nant also work with the Pink Ribbon Foundation providing support with a dedicated PET bottle dressed with a pink cap and label. The range is available in the UK, Europe and USA and every bottle purchased sends a donation to the charity. #DrinkPink

Tŷ Nant is the creator of TAU Spring Water, which is bottled at source at Tŷ Nant HQ and offers a chic, minimalist black and white packaging design for establishments where a premium clear glass alternative is a priority.

Currently stocked in many of the world’s most exclusive hotels and fine dining establishments, Tŷ Nant is internationally famed for its award winning bottle designs and pure, clean refreshing taste. The perfect accompaniment to all fine dining occasions Tŷ Nant enjoys a well deserved reputation for excellence amongst the truly discerning the world over.

Website :- www.tynant.com

01974 272 111

Twitter: @tynantwater

Facebook: @tynantofficial