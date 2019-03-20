Twr y Felin Hotel launches St Davids High Tea for Mother’s Day

Home to two Rosette Blas Restaurant, which offers contemporary Welsh fine dining and Oriel Lounge, which offers a large gallery space, perfect for relaxed lunches and indulgent afternoons, Twr y Felin Hotel is now launching its St Davids High Tea, just in time for Mother’s Day. Originally built in 1806 as a working windmill, today Twr y Felin is Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, located in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids.

In addition to the traditional, freshly made sandwiches and cakes, the team at Blas have created some delicious treats to enhance your afternoon tea experience. From Welsh Rarebit to Quail and Black Pudding Scotch Egg, and Sausage Roll to Solva Crab Cake, the St Davids High Tea offers something new and different to delight the taste buds and is accompanied by your choice of artisan Canton Tea or Italian Coffee.

The original Oriel Afternoon Tea and Prosecco Afternoon Tea remain available daily between 3pm and 5pm. St Davids High Tea should be booked in advance.

Enjoy any of our Afternoon Teas on Mother’s Day on Sunday March 31st and enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz to treat that special mum figure in your life a little bit more. Stay the night too and enjoy a complimentary upgrade* to the next room type, with many twin rooms available if you want to share.

Twr y Felin is AA Hotel of the Year Wales 2017-2018 and along with 12th century Roch Castle and former Priory, Penrhiw, forms a group of luxury boutique venues located in and around Britain’s smallest city, St Davids.

*Complimentary upgrade subject to availability

Blas Restaurant is located at Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, Twr y Felin, in St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

Offering menus, in addition to the St Davids High Tea, influenced by the season and locality, with dishes designed to reflect Wales and its produce; Blas, which means “taste” in Welsh, uses ingredients sourced from predominately Pembrokeshire and Welsh suppliers, whenever possible. From fresh seafood and fish to Welsh lamb and beef, dishes at Blas Restaurant are designed to offer diners a true culinary experience.

To make a reservation, please telephone 01437 725 555

Website:- www.twryfelinhotel.com

