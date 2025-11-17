Twr y Felin Hotel Announces the Opening of its New Bespoke Spa

St Davids, Pembrokeshire – Twr y Felin Hotel, Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, is delighted to announce the opening of its brand-new couple’s spa – a sanctuary of serenity designed to restore balance, renew the senses, and relax body and mind.

The exclusive new addition invites guests to unwind with hydrotherapy in a private setting, blending modern wellness design with calming natural elements. The spa is centred on the restorative power of water and offers a tranquil space for couples or small groups to indulge in moments of deep relaxation.

Guests can immerse themselves in the soothing, deep-seated whirlpool bath, induce improved circulation in our infrared sauna and cleanse in our steam shower. With heated loungers and a private terrace, accented by soft lighting and gentle music, it’s the perfect backdrop for an hour – or more – of rejuvenation.

One Hour Spa

For those seeking a shorter yet equally indulgent experience, the spa offers one-hour sessions, ideal for slipping away into serenity.

Monday – Thursday | £50 per person

Friday – Sunday | £60 per person

One-hour slots are bookable online. Should you wish to stay longer, additional hours must be arranged directly with the hotel and are subject to availability.

In addition to spa access, guests can enhance their wellness journey with an extensive menu of treatments, including aromatherapy massage, therapeutic body massage, Indian head massage, body exfoliation rituals, and Twr y Felin’s signature Encapsulate treatment.

“Our vision was to create a space where guests can slow down, breathe, and indulge in a restorative experience that leaves them feeling renewed,” said Emma Bowen, General Manager. “The spa complements our philosophy of creating exceptional experiences inspired by art, culture, and the surrounding Pembrokeshire landscape.”

Booking Information

The spa is open daily, with one-hour slots available to book online. Packages and extended visits must be reserved directly with the hotel’s reception team. Please note the spa is an adult-only environment and not suitable for pregnant guests.

For further information, bookings, and full terms and conditions, please visit: twryfelinhotel.com/treatments/