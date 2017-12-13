Two Counties in one day! Conwy (#16) and Denbighshire (#15)

In the Autumn of every year, the Salmon & Trout Conservation Association hold a fund raising auction. I enjoy the thrill of auctions and tend to participate in this one, as well as those of the WTT and the Monnow Rivers Association, in the New Year, for all offer opportunities to access private waters of renown.

In the autumn of last year the generous offer by the Vale of Clwyd AC of two rods for a day on the Clwyd looked tempting because a hosted day on their waters suggested a tutored way for me to add Counties in North Wales to my Welsh ‘collection’, which suited. (It’s a bit like having a caddy let you know there is a stream over that rise to catch your tee shot, “so, put your driver away and hit a 5 iron, Sir”).

The VCAC has a remarkable eleven rivers in its portfolio, following the merger of the Denbigh and District AC and Clwyd AC clubs in 1991. Waters, from Snowdonia in the west, to the Dee on the English border in the east, and therefore in five counties! The exchange after I was notified of my ‘win’ connected me with Paul King,who I had met before after a day with Dave Smith on five Black Mountain streams, and that day, a ‘win’ on the MRA auction. Dave and I were enjoying a pint (probably a Wye Valley ale) at the Bell at Skenfrith, where Paul and his companion that day were doing the same. Paul readily embraced my quest, and was delighted to help me achieve more, and mindful of water levels after the most welcome (sic) rains of recent days, had plans ‘B’ and ‘C’ in mind if GaugeMap suggested ‘A’ might not work.