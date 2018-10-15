Truly a celebration of the sea exhibition at the Waterfront Gallery, Milford Haven

The exhibition at Milford Haven’s Waterfront Gallery is taking advantage of the Wales Tourist Board’s themed year “Celebration of the Sea”. With gallery artists and friends bringing their individual interpretations to the brief; some large, some small works in oils, watercolours, acrylic, mixed media and photography.

Featured work includes representational water colour work from Eden Evans alongside Adrian John’s acrylic paintings showing his dawn and dusk pre-occupations, and Tim Arthur with his boat themed acrylic canvases. Tim said, “I seem to have developed an eye for the off-beat and quirky in particular neglected wrecks and estuaries.”

Inspired by the rapidly changing light conditions around the Pembrokeshire coast Jon Houser a winner of the Fresh National Art competition last year continues his `en plein air `painting and Cynthia Morgans Hurley captures the light on the rocky shores around the county.

Andrea Kelland’s water colours and oils with her strong shapes and colours show her involvement with water & transitory moments in time and illustrates her constant absorption in the Pembrokeshire coast; John Cahill’s large pieces have taken a new turn of subject matter with his large brightly coloured coastal scenes of Tenby and Strumble Head.

3 new Pembrokeshire artists to the gallery are Jan Palin, also a winner in the Fresh National Art Competition and Rosemary Graham who brings her impressions and memories together for her abstracted outdoor work on the sea and part time teacher Barbara Price who commented “Looking back to my earlier works the influences of textiles can still be seen in my current use of colour and touch.”

David Randell, the gallery director said “The gallery is a picture of Pembrokeshire, a sea of many shades of blue inside and outside. The artists have truly given us a celebration of the sea.”

This Waterfront Gallery exhibition opened on Thursday 11 October and continues until 17 November.

Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30an till 4.00pm.

The Old Sail Loft, Discovery Quay, Milford Docks, Milford Haven, SA73 3AF