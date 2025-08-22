Transport for Wales Carries Record Numbers in Spring

Between April and June more than 7.6 million journeys were made on Welsh trains. That is 27 per cent higher than the same months last year. No other operator in Britain came close. After several unsettled years, the figures point to a railway beginning to find its rhythm again.

As trains open new routes, the range of experiences grows with them. Travellers use the links to reach nearby cities, families set out for regional food and culture, and supporters follow their teams across borders.

Patterns on the railways show a similar response. When lines reopen or connections improve, communities adjust quickly and seize the chance to move more freely. Each change stretches the boundaries of everyday life, drawing towns and valleys into closer touch with one another.

The Treherbert line reopened in February. Almost at once the carriages filled. Workers heading for the city, shoppers moving along the valleys, visitors stepping back onto a route closed too long. More than 300,000 journeys have already been taken on that stretch. In the north-east, trains between Wrexham and Bidston are drawing steady numbers. Further south, extra services on the Ebbw Vale to Newport link are giving communities an easier daily connection.

New rolling stock has altered the feel on board. Last spring only 26 modern units were in use. This year there were 57. The difference is plain. Delays are fewer, cancellations have fallen, and timekeeping has improved by more than eight per cent.

The change can be felt at the stations. Platforms that once braced for long gaps now see trains arrive with greater certainty. Passengers step into cleaner carriages, airier interiors, working systems. Small details, but together they shape a sense of trust.

Fares have played their part. Advance tickets are now available until the last day, removing one of the old obstacles. Pay-As-You-Go has begun to spread across south-east Wales. For regular travellers it has smoothed the daily routine. For others it has offered a simpler way to step on board.

Cardiff has seen the heaviest crush. A summer of music brought thousands into the capital , nights when Central Station pulsed with the crowds spilling towards stadiums. Springsteen, Swift, Pink, Foo Fighters — the names filled the billboards, the trains carried the people. Packed carriages, late returns, a city alive with noise and movement.

Yet growth is wider than big shows. Numbers rose on the Chester to Birmingham line, and across the corridor from Cardiff to Swansea. Market towns, ports, valleys and resorts, all tied together by rails that feel once again essential. Each journey another thread, stitching Wales into closer shape.

Transport for Wales points to the results as proof of long hours and heavy investment. National surveys now place passenger satisfaction at 88 per cent. After years of uncertainty the trains are carrying more than passengers. They are carrying a measure of faith that the network can be trusted again.