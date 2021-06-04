Training company’s awards to recognise star learners and employers

Employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by one of Wales’ top training companies are set to be recognised next month.

Cambrian Training Company is seeking entries for its annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on July 28.

Entries open on June 7 and candidates for the awards have until July 9 to submit their applications. Download an application form at: https://www.cambriantraining.com/wp/en/awards-partnerships/ and return to ceri.nicholls@cambriantraining.com .

Cambrian Training Company is looking forward to recognising and rewarding its successful learners and employers next month.

Entries are being sought for the following award categories: Foundation Apprentice, Apprentice, Higher Apprentice, Outstanding Individual, Micro Employer (up to nine employees), Small Employer (10 to 49 employees). Medium Employer (50 to 249 employees), Large Employer (250 to 4,999 employees) and Macro Employer (5,000 plus employees).

Employers and learners must be engaged with programmes delivered by the company to be nominated for awards. With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, Cambrian Training Company delivers work-based apprenticeships pan-Wales.

Winners of each category will have the chance to be put forward for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which are jointly organised by the National Training Federation for Wales and the Welsh Government.

“We are seeking entries from learners and businesses that have shown a unique approach to training and development and have demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity,” said Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager. “We work with a large number of inspirational employers and learners across Wales who have had to contend with very challenging circumstances in the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We look forward to reading their stories and recognising them at our awards.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.