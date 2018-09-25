Tra Môr yn Fur: Wales and the Sea

Tra Môr yn Fur a new Exhibition at The National Library of Wales

In 2018 Visit Wales are inviting you to discover Wales’ epic shores. Year of the Sea will celebrate the coast, dramatic seascapes, and active inland waterways, all teeming with life, adventure and legend.

With a coastline measuring almost six hundred miles in length, it isn’t surprising that Wales has a close relationship with the sea. These waters have shaped not only the coastline of Wales, but also the history and imagination of the Welsh people.

In an exciting partnership, Tra Môr yn Fur (29 September – 23 February 2019) will celebrate Wales’ relationship with the sea and look at how it has influenced our history and culture, using stories and images from The National Library of Wales, Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales collections.

Throughout the centuries, the sea has been an inspiration for many and continues to influence word and song today. In this exhibition we can enjoy the creative products of artists and writers such as Kyffin Williams, John Dillwyn Llewelyn, J. Glyn Davies and Dylan Thomas.

The history of the maritime industry comes alive as we exhibit unique historical maritime objects that are on loan from Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, along with stunning photographs from the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales collection, and there is so much to see as can be seen in the selection of artifacts to display.

But the sea has its dark side, and this becomes apparent as we look at the history of past shipwrecks, such as the Lusitania disaster, and come face to face with some of Wales’s most famous smugglers and pirates.

Some may say that autumn and winter are not the best seasons to enjoy the seashore, but there’s no need to battle the blustery wind and rain – you can come and enjoy works of art and photographs, along with film clips from the National Screen and Sound Archive of Wales under the shelter of the Library.

Mari Elin Jones, Interpretation Officer at The National Library of Wales working on the Tra Môr yn Fur exhibition collaboration said:

“The history of Wales and the sea’s relationship is wide and fascinating, and we are pleased to work with the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales to create a fun exhibition that tells this story. I hope that visitors here in Wales, and beyond, will take this opportunity to see items of different national collections under one roof, and to learn more about the unique relationship of Wales and the sea. ”

To coincide with this event, the Education Service has created a new free workshop with a focus on Wales’ history and relationship with the sea.

