Tour de Maldwyn was specified as the Chief Executive’s Challenge

"The 2018 Chief Executive's Challenge has been set On the 8th September our Chief Executive will take on Le Tour de Maldwyn, a 75-mile cycling challenge around Montgomeryshire. All Raising money for the Feature County and Bowel Cancer UK.

Being the Chief Executive at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society often involves far more than you’d think…

On Saturday 8 September, our Chief Executive, Steve Hughson, will be taking on this year’s annual chief exec’s challenge – Le Tour de Maldwyn.

A gruelling 82 mile bike ride around Montgomeryshire, the challenge will jointly raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK and the Montgomeryshire Royal Welsh Feature County fund.

Starting in Machynlleth, Steve will be joined by members of the 2018 Montgomeryshire Feature County to cycle through Trefeglwys, Newtown, Fordon, Welshpool, Llansantffraid, Llanfyllin before heading back towards Llanerfyl – the home village of this year’s society president, Tom Tudor.

With the aim of completing the tough ride in under 10 hours, the brave cyclists will have to endure over 6560ft (2000m) of climbing throughout the route, the vast majority of which will be in the first 20 miles.

By the time they reach the finish line of , Steve and the rest of the Montgomeryshire cycling team will be rewarded with a well-deserved BBQ by the Tudor family.

“The huge efforts feature counties make each year is astounding! We are always in awe at how these committees give up their time to work tirelessly to raise funds for the society and other worthwhile charities. Without their help we would not be able to make the improvements to the showground – this year Montgomeryshire are raising money to put towards facilities on site for our young members.” explains Steve.

“By taking on this yearly challenge I am able to say a personal ‘thank you’ for the fundraising efforts of the feature county along with raising my own sponsorship to contribute to their total.”

