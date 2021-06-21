Tim’s Exhibition to Raise Funds for Cancer Charities

A Welshpool artist and cancer patient will see his dream of having an exhibition and raising funds for two cancer charities come true next month when the doors open at a brand-new refurbished exhibition space at the Mid Wales Arts Centre & Sculpture Park based in Caersws on Saturday 3 July.

Tim Platt aged 59, who was diagnosed with colon cancer and lymphoma in October 2016, spoke candidly about his cancer at the launch of a Macmillan Cancer Support funded initiative last September called the ‘Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys’ programme. He explained how his love of art helped his well-being and how his aspiration was to put on an exhibition of his work.

After hearing Tim’s story, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet Member for Adult Services at Powys County Council got in touch with the centre manager and introductions were subsequently made. The exhibition will showcase Tim’s pottery, sculpture, drawings, and paintings including some digital examples and creations that use recycled materials. Some of Tim’s work relates directly to his illness and focuses on some of the daily tasks that he now has to incorporate into his life. A large proportion of his work will be for sale with prices to suit all pockets and the monies raised going to Macmillan and the Lingen Davies Centre.

Tim who lives in Welshpool said:

“With help from the Macmillan ICJ programme, I’ve been able to achieve a life-long ambition to exhibit my art. I’m thrilled that the Mid Wales Art Centre has agreed to host my work and hope people will come along and see how art can tell a story. I’m aiming to sell some of my pieces and raise funds to support both Macmillan and also the Lingen Davies Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The centre is where I have my chemotherapy every fortnight and recently, I’ve had my 100th session. Being given this opportunity to share my art is wonderful.”

Cathy Knapp, Manger at the MWACSP is delighted to be able to help Tim realise his ambition. She said:

“Cllr Myfanwy introduced me to Tim and we felt our new renovated barn would be the perfect partner for his range of work. Tim’s exhibition will run from Saturday 3rd July to Friday 23rd July. I’m very keen to show work from any local artist and in particular where said artist wishes to raise funds in support of charitable organisations like Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Cllr Myfanwy said:

“This is fantastic news for Tim who has been waiting patiently for his opportunity to showcase his life’s work. His determination to focus on his love of art and use it as a means to support his well-being is both heart-warming and inspiring. I wish Tim every success with his exhibition and hope he achieves his fund-raising target to support others living with cancer.”

Helen Knight Development Manager at the Lingen Davies Centre said:

“Tim receives regular treatment, and consultations at the centre and has become a well know personality with the staff. The Cancer Fund supports the centre in ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment. We are delighted and very appreciative that Tim has chosen to support the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund in hosting an exhibition of his art.”

Richard Pugh, Macmillan said:

“We know that Covid has had a huge impact on the well-being of people living with cancer. Having to self-isolate or shield from other family members so as to reduce the risks of infection can be tough. Being able to focus on something you love doing like Tim has done not only improves well-being but can also be very rewarding. I’m grateful to Tim who has decided not only to show his work but to also sell most of it and donate half the proceeds to Macmillan who I know supported him at the very start of his cancer journey.”

The centre is open to the public Thursday – Sunday. More details about Tim’s exhibition are available at: https://midwalesarts.org.uk/

The Macmillan Support Line is open seven days a week between 8am-8pm on 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.