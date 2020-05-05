The Virtual Book Fair with Pen Coed Publishing

As the lockdown continues, there are a lot of book fairs that will not go ahead for some time. Pen Coed Publishing had plans to be present at Llandeilo and Carmarthen Book Fairs in Wales for instance, as we have done before, but they are cancelled for now.

So, how can we get to show you our beautiful selection of books without face-to-face mingling? Our new Virtual Book Fair video is now available as a link on the Home page of Pen Coed Publishing website.

The table is set out as it would be for a normal Book Fair, with examples from the range of books we have available. There are titles written by Dr Jacqueline Jeynes our main author, plus the memoir edited and published for Dr Anita Rogers-Burrell. Another title is ready to join us, again edited and published by Pen Coed Publishing, this time a practical guide to planning for early retirement but we are just waiting for the physical copies to arrive.

The Virtual Book Fair video presents all the titles, each one described by Jacqueline. If you are interested in arts and crafts, there are several titles available. The first one we ever published in 2012 was “Peg Loom Weaving: all you need to know to get started”, starting from the basics with lots of ideas and projects to try – still popular through Amazon as it is one of the main books on peg looms. There is a companion book recently published on “Felt Making: all you need to know to get started”. The Book Fair video has a great example of a large felted panel in the background hopefully to inspire you to have a go at a new craft.

If you already know Pen Coed Publishing, you will have heard of the title about prisoners of war during WWII “Before Hiroshima: Forgotten Prisoners of War in Japan, Burma and the Far East”. Definitely an important story to tell as 2020 is the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in the Far East. There is a free download on the website with a short summary of the book.

Of course, as we are based in Wales, there is the illustrated book “Walking Wales: The Art Lover’s Guide to Wye Valley Way”. Now is definitely the time to think about planning a long-distance walk when we are allowed out! Our inspirational memoir by Anita explores how she came to live in Ceredigion and overcame her initial feelings of isolation. It comes with lots of recipes for comfort foods too.

The link for the video is on the home page of www.pencoedpublishing.co.uk