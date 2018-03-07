The Plough – Ed Sheeran is coming to The Plough, plus other live acts!

Gerri has been singing for over 20 years and has a very large repertoire of music which covers many genres. She is one of South West’s leading tribute acts.

A Tribute to the divas includes a selection of hits from artist such as Pasty Cline, Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Beyonce, Adele, Ella Fitzgerald, Emili Sande, Bete Midler and many more, the evening is one not to be missed!