The Partners of Redkite Solicitors Acquire Harris Arnold Solicitors of Swansea

The partners of Redkite Solicitors are delighted to announce the acquisition of the well-established firm Harris Arnold Solicitors of Swansea

Harris Arnold was first established over a century ago in 1905 and has been offering a wide range of legal services to the people of Swansea and the surrounding areas ever since. While Redkite continues to evolve and improve, some things will always remain the same; their passion for helping people and their dedication to the communities in which their offices are located. It is therefore a perfect fit for Harris Arnold Solicitors.

Red Kite Solicitors now have 11 centrally located offices across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Cardiff, Swansea and Brecon in Wales, and Stroud, Stonehouse and Dursley in Gloucestershire, ensuring that specialist legal advice is never far away.

Neil Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Red Kite explains that Harris Arnold Solicitors’ history and reputation in serving the legal needs of those private and corporate clients in the region, from a local high street presence, reflects the Redkite philosophy and culture in every way.

“Firstly, I would like to wish a warm welcome to the partners, staff and clients of Harris Arnold Solicitors. These clients will now have the opportunity to access an even broader range of legal services offered by Red Kite.

Secondly, as a firm we believe strongly in maintaining a local high street presence in the community allowing clients to access all our growing services at ease, which is why we are very much looking forward to working with our new colleagues from Harris Arnold Solicitors.”

Geraint Davies, previously Managing Partner of Harris Arnold, and now a Consultant Solicitor in Red Kite underlines the perfect match “We are very pleased to be joining forces with a solicitors’ firm which shares our values and in particular our commitment to providing high quality legal service to clients from all walks of life”.

Another partner of Harris Arnold Solicitors, Andrea Williams, now a partner of the Redkite firm adds “It is very exciting to be part of such a progressive and dynamic firm such as Redkite who will continue to provide clients both old and new with an excellent service which encompasses their philosophy of working with clients every step of the way.”