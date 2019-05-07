The Colours of Pembrokeshire

“Colours of Pembrokeshire“ the art exhibition which has just opened here at the Waterfront Gallery in Milford Docks features the work of over 50 local artists and craft workers and demonstrates and celebrates the many colours and moods of our county. There’s large and small works, muted and brightly coloured in various media, something to suit most tastes and spaces.

Among the works are Industrial Pembrokeshire from Bill Lowe with his acrylic paintings of Valero and tankers, and the refinery from Adrian Johns contrasting with the drama and scope of the Preseli Hills from Pauline Latham; dramatic Autumn landscape from Barbara Price in oils on board, boating scenes from Ray Burnell and blue blue seas from Rosemary Graham. Also featured are traditional romantic watercolours featuring old Pembrokeshire cottages from Graham Hadlow alongside acrylic Pembrokeshire cove and bay paintings by Jan Palin.

There’s professional photography from the different seasons by Philip Clarke, evocative landscapes of Skomer and Newgale. from Heather Bennett, and wildlife photography from award winner Paul Richards.

2 new sculptures from Ben Dearnley, one a life size carved head carved in Bath Stone the other piece in Welsh Slate titled Rhythms Eternal, depicting the sun and the moon 150cms tall decorated with 23.5 ct gold leaf and real silver leaf.

Layers of colour, paint and texture make up each glass landscape window by glass worker Moira Williams and Mike Davies continues his passion of working with wrought iron and steel making unusually light and flowing forms. Blue and white domestic wares from Duncan Browning and encrusted ceramics from Ruth Sargeant sit alongside pottery bowls of different sizes from Marion Walker.

The art exhibition continues until 31st May and the gallery is open from 10.30am till 4.pm.Tuesday to Saturday and on Bank Holidays.

The Waterfront Gallery, The Old Sail Loft Discovery Quay Milford Docks Milford Haven SA73 3AF. 01437 760567

www.thewaterfrontgallery.co.uk