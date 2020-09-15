The Big Thank you by Osian Gwent

THE BIG THANK YOU 2020 has been a melting pot of challenge, difficulty, hope, tribulation, frustration and inspiration. As a global community, we have come to appreciate, honour and respect all kinds of essential workers who help to make our society a better place. From cleaners to carers. From cashiers to chemists. We have witnessed acts of sacrifice, kindness and compassion on a global scale.

It is hard to believe that another season is almost upon us. We are beginning to dig out those sweaters from the bottom draw. The nights are drawing in and the weekly 8 pm clap for the NHS is becoming a distant memory. Time moves forward and things move on.

And yet, in the small town of Llanidloes, there stands a permanent reminder of the gratitude and respect we owe to so many arising from this current crisis. A brightly coloured mural measuring 17’ by 9’ has been painted by international artist Osian Gwent. It dominates the gardens of Compton’s Yard Trust. Entitled ‘The Big Thank You’, the mural serves as long term testimony to all our essential workers. The mural features local landmarks and characters unique to the community of Llanidloes, such as Spiderman the Postie and Vicky the Dinosaur. Just to name a few of the individuals who went about their days raising our spirits and giving us hope.

It took Osian 127 hours to complete. This was Osian’s way of personally saying, “Thank You!” in a big way. Osian was inspired by the artwork of children drawing rainbows for the NHS. The mural was a completely different approach to painting for Osian. “I enjoyed using bold bright blocks of colour,” said Osian. His mural went onto further influence and inspire a range of artwork reproduced by the students from the local primary school An exhibition of their work was exhibited in the former post office and “I was thrilled and delighted with all their unique interpretations” Osian announced.

The Big Thank You mural is open to the public and is situated in the gardens of the Comptons Yard Trust just behind the Great Oak Cafe in Llanidloes.

For more information about the process of painting the mural from start to finish visit: https://osiangwent.com/the-big-thank-you-mural/