Tenby TV Star Pens Poem to Help Promote National Park’s Tread Lightly Message

Respected Welsh actor Charles Dale has stepped in to support the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority by asking visitors to the county to leave no trace and tread lightly this summer.

Dubbed the ‘laureate of lockdown’ in 2020 for his colourful rhyming commentary on everything from the Coronavirus pandemic to the goings on in the house of commons, Dale is well-known for his appearances on television series such as Casualty, Coronation Street, Unforgotten and the Pembrokeshire Murders.

His most recent work produced for the Authority brings together the actor’s latest poem and the stunning Pembrokeshire Coast landscape in an appeal to all to ‘tread lightly’ as they explore the National Park this summer.

Park Authority Chief Executive Tegryn Jones said:

“We’re hoping Charles’ exceptionally talented way with words will help encourage more people to plan ahead and think about how they can make the most of their visit, while making sure they don’t have a negative impact on the Park, its wildlife or other people. “As a Tenby resident, Charles has a full understanding of the issues such as anti-social behaviour and overcrowding that have arisen as the lockdown restrictions have eased, so we are delighted he’s been willing to use his writing and acting talents to support our campaign to make everyone’s experience on the Pembrokeshire Coast a positive one.”

Charles added:

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have travelled all over the world but there’s nowhere more beautiful to come home to than Pembrokeshire. Hopefully my poem will remind people to help us keep it that way.”

To see the video visit the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels or by going to www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/tread-lightly.