Templeton Direct your restaurant favourite Pinot delivered to your door

Templeton Direct : What you want, when you want.

No subscriptions, no mystery case, no weekly emails!

Templeton Beer, Wine & Spirit Co Ltd. are an independent drinks wholesaler, distributing to the West Wales licenced trade. After years of experience and closely following the ever evolving drinks market; Templeton have identified the opportunity to share certain areas of shippers and importers vast wine portfolios, combined with range of specialty Bottled Beers, Lagers & Ciders with you, the home drinking connoisseur.



Berri Estate Shiraz



Medium-bodied & fruity with raspberry, cherry and plum, complemented by vanilla spices.



£8.49

Vidal Estate Pinot Noir



Beautifully fragrant red berry and floral aromas combine with flavours of cherry & spice.



£14.49

Rugged Ridge White Zinfandel Rose



Medium sweet pink with a palate that is a real explosion of raspberries and strawberries.



£8.49

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc



The palate is soft and fruity, but the powerful acidity tightens up the palate giving great length which dances along to a clean mouth watering finish.



£12.75

www.templetondirect.co.uk is our bespoke online retail arm here at Templeton Direct.

Primarily they are an independent drinks wholesaler, distributing to the West Wales licensed trade. After years of experience and closely following the ever evolving drinks market they have identified the opportunity to share certain areas of their vast wine portfolios, combined with their range of specialty Bottled Beers, Lagers & Ciders, with the home drinking connoisseur.

Templeton Direct has access to over 5000 wines. Whilst many are limited strictly to ‘trade only’, they hope you will discover many close relatives to the great wines you enjoy at your favourite pub or restaurant.

Templeton Direct pride themselves on their unbeatable customer service, they endeavour to deliver to most areas most days of the week. By streamlining their schedules they can keep costs to a minimum and ensure value for money on their products.

Delivery is FREE on all orders over £99. (Except for the pretty areas)

To keep our prices this competitive there is unfortunately a charge of £9.99 for any orders not reaching the £99 thresh-hold.

Our courier partners APC aim to deliver to your door between 3 & 5 working days from the date you place your order.

Any queries or further information please call Kathy or Gemma on 01834 860992 and they will be happy to help.

The pretty areas…. Caldey, Ramsey, Skomer, Skokholm, Isle of Wight, Isle of Man, Scilly Isles, Northern Ireland, Scottish Highlands, Scottish Islands and some other areas of Scotland.

If you are fortunate enough to live in one of the above pretty areas of the UK, our courier needs an extra couple of days & makes an additional charge for the privilege of delivering to you. Our apologies but we then have to pass this cost onto you.

FREE West Wales Delivery