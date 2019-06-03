Tantalise your Taste Buds at Merthyr Food Festival!

Lovers of good food are in for a treat on Saturday 20th July as the always popular Merthyr Food Festival returns to the town centre.

This year’s festival features some 40 food, drink and cooking stalls, as well as the return of the Merthyr Pop Up Vegan Fest which proved so popular last year. Add to this chef demos, the new Bitesize Science Fest, children’s activities and live entertainment, plus the chance to win some Merthyr Gift Cards with the Capital FM Street Stars, and it all adds up to a fabulous family day out.

Entry is free and it is only £1 to park all day in the town’s pay and display car parks.

If you love food, you’ll love Merthyr Food Festival!

