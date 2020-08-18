Take a Walk in the Park

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is set to resume its programme of guided walks after events were put on hold due to the impact of Coronavirus.

Led by experienced guides, these walks showcase the best of what that National Park has to offer, from spectacular wildlife to the fascinating history of some of Pembrokeshire’s most scenic locations.

The first of the walks, Nevern – Castles and Pilgrims, will take place on Friday 21 August. The 3-mile circular route will follow the beautiful valley of the Afon Nyfer along an ancient pilgrims’ path, and includes visits to an ancient castle and the famous bleeding yew of Nevern church.

On multiple dates throughout August and September, members of the public will be given the opportunity to take part in full-day Castlemartin Range Walks and take in the hidden gems of this restricted part of the Pembrokeshire coastline. All walks are led by an experienced and knowledgeable guide, have limited facilities and are open to over 18s only.

The Preseli Hills Short Walk: Craig Talfynydd is scheduled for Wednesday 26 August between 1pm-3.30pm. Following a gradual climb around the flank of Craif Talfynydd to Bedd Arthur, with its wonderful views of Carn Meini, the walk will continue to Carn Bica before returning via the site of the World War Two Liberator crash to Dan Garn.

A walk around the delightful harbour of Solva will take place on the morning of Friday 28 August. Solva: Smuggling and Migration is a leisurely circular walk, featuring old military sites, Iron Age forts and stories of shipwrecks, smuggling and strange happenings from years ago.

For those interested in the history of Pembrokeshire’s inland waterways, the seven-mile Three Quays Walk on Friday 11 September presents an opportunity to spend a whole day learning about the secrets of these connected quays – incorporating the story of the local coal industry as well as military sites, shipyards, castles, the oldest house in Pembrokeshire and the site of a terrible mining disaster.

Several Seal Watching Walks at St Justinian and Llanwnda are included in the programme, offering the chance to join local Rangers as the seal pupping season begins and learn how to watch these wonderful creatures safely.

Finally, bird enthusiasts may be interested in joining the local Ranger for one of two guided walks on the theme of Estuary Birds: Wildfowl of the Western Cleddau. Taking place in Angle Bay on the morning of Saturday 7 November and Little Milford on Saturday 5 December, these gentle strolls along the banks of the Cleddau offer an ideal opportunity to discover the wildlife that feeds along its shores and catch sight of wading birds such as curlews and redshanks.

In line with Welsh Government guidelines, additional safety measures have been undertaken to guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for all those attending.

Booking is essential for all walks, as places are limited to allow for social distancing.

To find out more and reserve your place, go to www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events or book by calling 01437 720 392.