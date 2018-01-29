Swansea: Traditional Eating vs. Modern-day dining

The city of Swansea (and the surrounding region) offers locals and visitors a real variety of dining and drinking experiences.

From fine dining to Japanese, Turkish, and Italian, there is plenty of choice for every occasion. Swansea Bay and the Gower Peninsula, set on the coast, offer plenty of traditional seafood restaurants and fresh fish is still an important part of the culinary culture. However, within the city centre, there are many new and exciting diners and eateries popping up, which advocate a modern approach to dining.

Here’s our pick of the best:

If you only have a few days near Gower, The Coal House, on Oxwich Beach, is a must. Set on the sand, the restaurant’s setting and design are breath-taking. Its relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, with seating overlooking the glorious bay, makes this a wonderful destination for holiday-makers and locals alike. With a fish-focused menu, and the option to select the tasting menu, head-chef, Hywel Griffith, considered the sea and surroundings in every element of the restaurant.

The Castellamare also offers visitors ocean-view dining. Set on Bracelet Bay, Mumbles, the restaurant has both a cafe bar and restaurant. Those on a day out on the beach can enjoy a break at the cafe, where there is an array of small bites, drinks and pastries. At night, the restaurant focuses on traditional Italian cuisine, with fish as their speciality.



Traditional fine-dining works well in the region, due to the spectacular natural surroundings. However, Swansea has not ignored modern cuisine trends. The ‘shake’ or milkshake has become a popular bit of imported cuisine in cities across the UK during the past few years, and The Mad Cow in Swansea city centre has revolutionised the milkshake. Customers are able to pick their favourite chocolate bar and watch as they are ‘shaked’ into their ideal milkshake. It’s the perfect destination for families during the summer holidays. And now, with The Mad Cow offering home delivery, any milkshake can be delivered and enjoyed at home.

The Bucket List is also bringing modern dining to Swansea. A twist on an American diner, the restaurant offers a taste of the states at a reasonable price. With over one-hundred beers on offer, and seating at the bar – there’s more to do than eat. The food, as the diner’s name suggests, arrives in buckets. Each filled with a variety of meats, sides and their very own ‘bespoke’ sauces. The diner serves food until 1 AM, and so there is plenty of time to tick each bucket off the list.



Whether it’s fine dining, local fish or international delicacies, Swansea has it on offer. Fortunate for its location and views, traditional restaurants really make the most of what the region has to offer. Having said that, the city has plenty of urban eats, making Swansea a great place to explore both old and new culinary trends.

