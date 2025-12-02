Swansea Parents to Take to Stage for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice

Swansea campaigning parents Natalie and Matt Ridler, alongside, Rob and Sian Channon will be taking to the stage in Swansea’s Brangwyn Hall this Sunday (December 7) in aid of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

Natalie and Matt’s son Morgan was diagnosed at two with a rare cancer and fought for two years before passing at Tŷ Hafan on 28 June 2023, just a few days before his fourth birthday.

The couple, who live in Gorseinon, set up their own charity Morgan’s Army – motto No One Fights Alone – to support other families battling childhood cancer. To date they have raised thousands of pounds and helped dozens of families.

Natalie, Matt and Morgan’s little sister Rhiannon, four, continue to be supported by Tŷ Hafan and the couple will be in conversation with journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd on stage during the evening performance of Tŷ Hafan’s annual Christmas Concert this Sunday.

“We will forever be grateful to Tŷ Hafan for helping us provide a comfortable, dignified and peaceful passing for our precious boy,” said Natalie. “How they support us is completely individualised to our needs and it’s wonderful to not feel like a statistic. They continue to be there for us at every twist and turn in our grief journey, and because of this it’s vitally important for us to support Tŷ Hafan to ensure they can continue providing those services to future families like ours.”

Also taking to the stage will be Rob and Sian Channon who live in Sketty with their daughter Ffion, 11, and six-year-old son Gethin.

Gethin suffered catastrophic injuries at birth and resulting in him needing 24/7 care and for the past six years Rob and Sian have been vocal campaigners for better maternity services both locally and UK-wide.

Gethin, big sister Ffion, Sian and Rob are all supported by Tŷ Hafan and have been so since Gethin was a baby. Sian and Rob will be talking about the difference Tŷ Hafan has made to their lives during the charity’s matinee / afternoon Christmas Concert.

“I know that if it wasn’t for Tŷ Hafan then not only would we not be together as a family,” says Rob, “but very probably I would not be here myself at all.”

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, says:

“We are so grateful to Natalie and Matt, and Sian and Rob, for agreeing to speak publicly about the impact Tŷ Hafan makes to their lives.

“Their conversations with Sian Lloyd are the centrepieces of our two Christmas Concert shows this year which will feature festive favourites from the iconic Treorchy Male Choir, Lauren Elizabeth Williams and James Oakley of Loud Applause Rising Stars, and members of the Senior Chamber Choir of Bishop Gore School.

“What better way to kick off your festive season with the feelgood factor that these shows will bring because your support transforms lives.

“With every ticket bought for our Christmas concerts, you’re creating a Wales where no family has to live their child’s short life alone. And we have some great last minute tickets deals too.”

Tŷ Hafan Christmas Concert matinee performance will start at 2:30pm and the evening show at 7:30pm.

Tickets are from £22.50 to £30 per person with concessions of £27.50 – for wheelchair user and one companion, £17.50 for students, and £15.00 for the under 16s.

Now, if you buy 4 tickets in the two top tier price brackets you’ll get your fourth ticket free of charge.

Groups of 10 or more for the top tier will get a discount of 20% – promo code XMAS20

And finally there is a 10% discount for all tickets in the top 2 tiers – promo code XMAS10.

Both performances are kindly sponsored by EuroCommercials.

To buy your tickets for Tŷ Hafan Christmas Concert at Brangwyn Hall, SA1, go to: Tŷ Hafan Christmas Concert