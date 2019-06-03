Support Builds for Brecon Beacons Food Festival 2019

As this year’s Brecon Beacons Food Festival quickly approaches further support has been offered by local businesses to cover costs and ensure the event is as successful as previous years. Four new organisations have offered funding to contribute to rising costs and cover a decline in funding from previous supporters.

Event Organiser, Andrew Powell said “We are stunned with the amount of local businesses already committing support for this year’s Brecon Beacons Food Festival. Castell Howell Foods has become our first ‘Title Sponsor’ and a special thank-you goes to them for supporting the festival again this year.

“Without the support of Castell Howell and the other 10 local businesses so far the event would not be possible. We have running costs to cover each year and growing marketing ambitions to ensure the festival attracts more and more visitors.

“I’d encourage any local businesses or organisations to get in touch if they are interested in supporting the event. Each year we are keen to build more mutually beneficial relationships and we have a great range of sponsorship packages available this year.”

Excitement is already building as the 21st annual Brecon Beacons Food Festival approaches. Crowds are expected to flock to Brecon’s Market Hall on Saturday 5th October to enjoy delicious food and drink from over 60 local producers.

Event organiser, Andrew Powell said “I enjoy organising such a popular event showcasing and selling regional foods as well as promoting the beautiful town of Brecon. I have a passion for food and love to bring like-minded people together to enjoy this annual event.

“The Food Festival event is managed through a ‘not for profit’ approach and any surplus revenue is used for future events. I would like to say a big thank you to this year’s sponsors including ‘Title Sponsors’, Castell Howell and Brecon Chamber of Trade and Commerce who have contributed vital funds and time to ensure the event continues for another year. If any other local businesses would like to support the event please feel free to get in touch.”

