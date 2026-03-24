Star-studded Entry Set for Spectacular Get Jerky Rally North Wales

Get Jerky Rally North Wales roars back onto the calendar on Saturday with a fresh format, a revamped route and one of the strongest entry lists in recent years, setting the stage for a blockbuster 2026 edition of the event.

After its unfortunate cancellation in 2025 due to storm damage, the Welshpool-based event returns with renewed energy, once again centred around the town’s livestock market service area.

The Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club organised rally also reconnects with the town itself, with a mid-day regroup and end-of-event celebrations in Welshpool town centre offering fans a unique opportunity to get close to the cars and drivers.

The rally continues to be supported by title sponsor Get Jerky, which is produced by Trailhead Fine Foods in Welshpool.

Crews will tackle six stages covering 45 competitive miles, with the iconic Dyfnant and Aberhirnant forests providing a classic Wales Rally GB-style challenge. Both stages will be used twice during the day, promising demanding conditions and plenty of action.

A top-class modern entry heads to Mid Wales, including British Rally Championship event winner Max McRae, who arrives with co-driver Cammy Fair for a crucial pre-season outing.

McRae will be keen to follow in the footsteps of his father, Alister, who claimed victory on this very event in 1998.

Another major contender comes in the form of Welshman Meirion Evans, fresh from confirming his 2026 British Rally Championship campaign with the Castrol MEM Rally Team.

Evans and co-driver Dale Furniss will pilot their Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 and are expected to be firmly in the fight for outright honours on home soil, heading up the Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship contingent.

The supporting championships ensure depth throughout the field. Protyre BTRDA Rally Series leader Matthew Hirst and co-driver Jack Bown in a Skoda Fabia R5will be aiming to continue a strong run but face stiff opposition.

Alex Vassallo and Chris Lees (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Icelandic duo Daniel Siguroarson and Asta Siguroarson (Skoda Fabia Rally2), and the in-form Elliot Payne and Patrick Walsh (Fiesta Rally2) all bring serious pace.

Ian Bainbridge and Andrew Roughead debut their new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, making them another potential front-running package.

The Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship contingent is once again out in force, with Category 4 spearheaded by Riponian winner George Lepley and co-driver Dafydd Evans in their Mitsubishi Galant VR4.

A potential entry from Marty McCormack and Barney Mitchell in the spectacular BMW E30 M3 adds excitement. The fan-favourite pairing proved their pace on the Roger Albert Clark Rally and would be a major attraction if they take the start in Wales.

Category 3 once again promises to be the most fiercely contested division of the weekend. Championship leaders Richard Hill and Patrick Cooper arrive full of confidence after their Riponian victory and will be looking to extend their advantage.

However, the depth of competition ensures nothing will come easy on the Welsh stages. A standout addition to the entry is former British Rally Championship frontrunner Tom Cave, who joins the category in a Ford Escort Mk2 alongside Keaton Williams.

Cave’s experience and speed could make him an immediate contender for category honours.

Championship fights will also play out for the ANWCC Forest Rally Championship, West Wales Rally Spares HRCR Stage Masters Challenge, TCS Plant Rally Challenge and Mini Cup Stage Rallying Championship.

Welshpool will play a central role in the event, hosting rally HQ and service at the livestock market, while the Seven Stars Car Park becomes a focal point for fans during the day.

From around 12 noon, the town centre will host the mid-rally regroup, alongside family-friendly entertainment including a treasure hunt and even a Guinness World Record recreation attempt.

The ceremonial finish and champagne celebrations will round off the day from approximately 3:45pm; all with free access for spectators.

Spectators can catch the action in both the Aberhirnant and Dyfnant South stages, each run twice during the day. The first stage kicks off at 8:30am, with parking available at £10 per car, including a programme.

More information can be found at www.rallynorthwales.co.uk

Feature image: Max McRae hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father, Alister, by winning the rally. Credit British Rally Championship.