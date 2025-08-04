St John Ambulance Vehicles to Support Lifesaving Work in Ukraine

Eight vehicles which have supported St John Ambulance Cymru’s lifesaving work in communities across Wales have been sent to Ukraine to provide emergency medical assistance on the front line.

The first aid charity for Wales’ retired ambulance vehicles were filled with donations of surplus or expired medical supplies and equipment from NHS Wales, Welsh Ambulances Services University NHS Trust, South Wales Police, Medserve Wales and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS).

The project was in partnership with 100 Ambulances for Ukraine and SMART Medical Aid, a charitable foundation established with the sole aim to provide expert-level humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

St John Ambulance Cymru Chief Executive, Richard Lee MBE CStJ QAM FIMC FCPara, said:

“We are pleased to be able to work with SMART Medical Aid and 100 Ambulances for Ukraine to make sure they are able to carry on their lifesaving work in very difficult circumstances. “These vehicles have kept communities in Wales safe for many years and we wish them every success in their new homes in Ukraine.”

The vehicles were collected from the charity’s Cardiff headquarters at the end of July, heading first to Dover before leaving the UK to continue their journey to Ukraine.

They will be replaced by seven newer more fuel-efficient vehicles, which will be used by St John People across Wales to support St John Ambulance Cymru’s work to provide first aid at community events and patient transport, while helping the charity to lower its carbon footprint and save on maintenance costs.

Feature image: Eight retired St John Ambulance Cymru vehicles were filled with medical supplies and equipment donated by a range of Welsh agencies, before heading to Ukraine to continue support lifesaving work.