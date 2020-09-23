St Davids Peninsula provides inspiration for Carmarthenshire artist

This October, Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre will be embarking on an exciting new project with Artist in Residence, Allison Rudd-Mumford.

Allison was originally scheduled to lead guided walks around the Coast Path, collecting plant specimens, seaweed and shells to work with back in the studio. However, as a result of the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation, these have now been cancelled.

Despite only being able to devote time to her art later in life, Allison achieved a BA(Hons) from Carmarthen School of Art in 2009, and has since involved herself in artistic groups across West Wales

Allison’s preferred medium is painting, mainly acrylics, often incorporating printing or collage into her images. Her work is held in collections in the UK, France and Austria, and as far afield as New Zealand.

Claire Bates, Visitor and Services Manager at Oriel y Parc said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Allison as our Artist in Residence for the month of October. “The dramatic coastline of the St Davids Peninsula has inspired many throughout history, and we look forward to seeing the results of this vibrant partnership between artist and landscape. “A selection of Allison’s work, available for purchase, will be on display in the Tower Gallery throughout this period.”

Over the last few weeks we have been busy making the site ready to welcome you back again. We have made some changes to the site and how we operate to ensure that we keep you, our staff and our local community safe. We are limiting the amount of visitors inside the centre at any one time to ensure social distancing measures can be adhered to. Our shop, Visitor Centre, Main Gallery are now open; however, our meeting rooms remain closed.

