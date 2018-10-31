Snowdonia is the background for Calor advert

Snowdonia is the stunning setting for renewable energy print advertisement

The popular Miners Track climb up Mount Snowdon and Cromlech Boulders, Snowdonia have been selected as picturesque backgrounds for an exciting new national advertising campaign.

Rural energy provider Calor gas chose the stunning vistas of Snowdonia for its print advert – ‘Karma’ – which promotes a more renewable form of LPG, BioLPG.

The ad is part of a wider campaign, ‘More than just Gas’, which celebrates the joy of everyday life and the wide range of uses for Calor gas in the home, from gas central heating creating a warm welcoming home, to also providing hot water and instant heat for cooking.

The advert features a lady in a yoga pose with the beauty of nature and clean air around her, portraying a sense of calm and inner peace which the Snowdonia backdrop depicts perfectly.

Ross Worthington from RAW Adventures Mountain Activities, based in Brynrefail, was the filming crew’s guide for the day, leading them safely through rough terrain and challenging conditions to get the perfect shots.

The messaging behind the ad is that good karma can be gained by rural homeowners who ‘go greener’ selecting BioLPG, which is kinder to the environment than other fossil fuels.

BioLPG, available exclusively from Calor, is created from a mix of renewable and sustainably sourced raw materials. This means that using BioLPG will reduce your carbon footprint for home heating by 38 per cent compared to heating oil1.

The print advert can be viewed in a range of self-build magazines such as Grand Designs, Homebuilding and Renovating and BuildIt.

