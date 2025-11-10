Skincare by Nourish London

Merry & Bright (Boxed)

This is such a lovely boxed hydrating luxury gift, perfect for someone special who wishes for a more youthful-looking skin as their Christmas present. The set contains 3 items: the 50ml argan skin renew moisturiser, a 30ml probiotic multi-mineral repair mask and a 100ml ceramide moisture boost essence.

Firstly is the clinically proven daily moisturiser that is formulated combining potent ingredients to deliver unparalleled hydration and anti-ageing benefits for a full 24 hours. This moisturiser is a powerhouse of hydration. It is enriched with omega-rich argan oil, collagen-boosting tripeptides and antioxidant vitamin E and this formula works tirelessly to nourish, smooth and firm your skin. It has been created to soothe and quench even the driest of skin and immediately replenishes your skin’s moisture by an impressive 80%, leaving your complexion plump, firm, and radiant.

Whether your skin is dry, oily, or somewhere in between, this daily moisturiser is suitable for all skin types. It is 100% vegan, made with natural organic ingredients, 85% organic alcohol (ethanol) free & cruelty-free.

Awards:

Highly Commended as Best Anti-Ageing Range – Natural Health Magazine International Beauty Awards 2019

Editor’s Pick – The Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards 2016

Winner as Best Anti-Ageing product – The Beauty Bible Awards 2015

Next the probiotic multi-mineral repair mask is a nutrient-rich anti-ageing face mask that delivers probiotic minerals which are essential for skin repair. The mask contains magnesium to calm the skin and a must for acne sufferers. This is a nutrient-rich treatment cream face mask powered with probiotic minerals essential for healthy skin repair. It is an innovative treatment infused with damask rose and lavender and will boost collagen, diminish wrinkles and restore healthy, supple firmness to your skin. Magnesium, the star ingredient, will help address any inflammation of the dermis which can lead to skin problems such as rosacea and acne. It calms the skin from the irritating effects of pollution and helps rebalance sebum production for oily skin. This skin smoothing treatment also features natural minerals such as zinc, copper and iron to optimise the benefits and it is 81% organic

Awards:

Bronze winner in Face Mask category – Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards 2022

Winner as Best Overnight Skincare Mask – Hip & Healthy Sleep Awards 2020

Winner as Best Facial Mask – The Janey Loves 2018 Platinum Awards

Nourish London skincare formulations are 100% vegan, made with natural organic ingredients, alcohol (ethanol) free & cruelty-free.

Finally the ceramide moisture boost essence is a lightweight essence that provides an intensive boost of hydration to enhance your beauty routine and delivers the perfect layer of moisture after cleansing and toning to soften and prepare the skin for the next steps of your skincare routine. With a moisture-boosting blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Trehalose, that mimics the skin’s natural moisturising factor (NMF) and Ceramides, skin repairing Probiotic Minerals and supercharged Kale Sprout extract, your skin will look and feel nourished, plumped and radiant. This essence is ideal for rebalancing hormonal dehydrated, menopausal and temperamental skin. Expertly formulated to optimise the skin’s moisture levels whatever the climate, it prevents dehydration and is packed with a blend of super hydrating of ingredients to nourish the skin.

It is fragranced with vanilla and benzoin, a sweet and warm fragrance suitable for all skin types. This is such a superb Christmas gift idea that will work for everyone.

Let It Glow (Boxed)

This is a gorgeous gift for someone you care about over the festive season. There are three products, firstly a 30ml illuminating face shimmer, for you to apply either before or after moisturising. Then there’s a 30ml radiance rejuvenating peptide serum which you apply just a small amount on your fingertip and lightly smooth over your face. Then finally a 100ml geranium and jasmine contouring body cream that you just smooth over your body, gently massage in and just enjoy.

This is such a beautiful treat to give.

Radiance Duet

This small metal tin contains two lovely treats, the 5ml radiance firming oil and the 5ml retinal resilience serum. The anti-ageing face oil features a heavenly combination of natural omega-rich oils to lift, firm and hydrate the skin. It improves elasticity and reduces fine lines and wrinkles and leaves the skin looking radiant. This radiance firming facial oil isn’t a simple oil, but is a scientifically developed blend that combines omega-rich organic oils and phytonutrients to improve elasticity, lifting, firming and hydrating the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Your skin feels silky-soft, smooth and glowing with radiance. It absorbs quickly and isn’t greasy which is a concern for some people who worry about facial oils. It is a must for all skin types and is 98% organic – Certified Cosmos Natural. With the retinal advance repair serum you can experience the next generation of skincare. This is a powerful formula designed to deliver rapid, visible results. Powered by retinaldehyde, this potent serum works faster than traditional retinol to smooth fine lines, boost collagen production, and clarify the complexion, all with minimal irritation. This super serum has been shortlisted for best serum in Organic beauty Awards 2025.

This is a super stocking filler or a table gift for the festive season.