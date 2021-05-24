Simone Mansell Broome authors new children’s book

Simone Mansell Broome better known to Welsh Country readers as one of the owners of the Ceridwen Centre has not wasted her time with Covid lockdowns but has written her first book for children.

Also known to Welsh Country readers would be Cerys Rees who beautifully illustrates some wonderful articles published on Welsh Country.

Simone told Welsh Country:

“For Valletta Stowaway, (a fiery, busy little mouse who squeaks her mind), it’s an extremely dangerous and difficult year. But, surprisingly, extraordinary and good things happen too…”

Set in England during a ‘lockdown’, Valletta and the year of changes, is about a clan of mice, the Stowaway family.

Valletta, the rather feisty heroine, is one of five mouse cousins who feature in the book. All the Stowaway mice are named after places which have some significance for the parent mice – either a place they’ve visited or come from. Valletta’s name originates from her Maltese great-grandfather, Rabat, a magician mouse and his beautiful daughter, Casablanca (Valletta’s grandmother), who stowed away on ships to come to the UK.

The book deals with resilience and resourcefulness, family, community. I think it works primarily as a book to read to children (5 to 9 has been my sample of audience ages), but also as an independent read.

In the Cerys Rees illustration Valletta is the little girl mouse in a denim jacket standing inside the open suitcase to the left of her older brother.

It has been a very happy introduction with Llandeilo based Carys and I am hopeful of working with her on many more books! I am already writing the ‘squeakwell’.

You will soon be able to buy both Valletta and the year of Changes and greetings cards from Cery Rees on the Welsh Country shop

The book is to be published in paperback on June 21st at £7.99 per copy plus postage.

Website: https://www.prettypug.co.uk/product-page/valletta-and-the-year-of-changes

Email: pugtastic@prettypug.co.uk