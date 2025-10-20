Sensational Live ‘Drag-Travangaza’ Comes to Llanelli as the ‘Queenz’ Arrive at The Ffwrnes with Queenz: Drag Me To The Disco!

Llanelli is getting ready for an electrifying live vocal drag-stravaganza from the fearless and fabulous Queenz as the drag-meets-musical supergroup bring the ultimate celebration of pop royalty to The Ffwrnes, Llanelli on Sunday 26th October at 4pm and 7:30pm with Drag me to the Disco!

In their biggest tour to date, the stellar the line -up sees the return of popular Queenz, Bella Du Ball (Grant Jackson) and Billie Eyelash (Craig Colley) alongside Dior Montay (Martim Fornetti) Candy Caned (Harvey Rowland) and Zeze Van Cartier (Jon Hands), joined by audience favourite Stephen Lennox as Jase the stagehand!

From their humble beginnings at the Fringe Festival Edinburgh, in just three short years, the Queenz have graced stages around the globe, enchanting an audience of more than 250,000 people. With its unparalleled blend of glamour, wit, and show-stopping live vocals, the original show ‘QUEENZ – The Show with BALLS!’ captivated hearts and sold out shows across the tour – an unrivalled force of both Drag and UK theatre.

Not just glitz and glamour, this new show is packed with undeniable heart, powerhouse talent, and breathtaking vocals. Featuring hits from Madonna, Diana Ross, Chic, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and so many more.

Tickets are £26 and can be booked online at www.theatrausirgar.co.uk or with the box office on 0345 2263510

“One of the best shows I have ever seen!” – Gay Times

“Long live those Mother Tuckin’ Queenz” – Broadway World ★★★★★