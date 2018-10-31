Sea2Shore Food Festival held on Aberystwyth Promenade

Sea2Shore Food Festival celebrates the Cardigan Bay Coastal Heritage and all that is good in Wales, the Aberystwyth Sea2Shore Food Festival is again planning for the 2019 festival.

The natural amphitheatre of Aberystwyth Promenade and beach is the setting for the Sea2Shore Food Festival, and the festival itself celebrates the best of both.

The festival has grown from grass root beginnings and goes from strength to strength under the continued guidance of the local community. This ensures that the experience presented is genuinely involving and provides an authentic experience for visitors, enabling them to engage directly with fishermen, lifeboat crews, surf lifesavers and rowers. Michelin starred chefs mingle with young local entrepreneurs, and there are opportunities for face to face encounters with crabs and lobsters.

At the core is food, with demonstrations, tasters and competitions to encourage curiosity and get everyone involved. However it is not simply a food festival, but has numerous craft stalls plus activities on and in the water. The Promenade is also animated with activity, optimising the space available, and drawing new participants and visitors.

The 2018 Sea2Shore Food Festival incorporated go karts, a beach clean and various live acts. The heritage of the Aberystwyth seafront and promenade is brought to life with traditional entertainment such as Punch and Judy and stilt walkers.

Plus sightings of the famous Cragen on it’s Sea Monster Tour visiting the festival

Plus Watching Gareth Ward, Michelin starred chef from Ynyshir demonstrating his eclectic dishes AND best of all the opportunity to win a seat at chef’s table! Enjoying Baravin’s cocktail making skills; meet Mandy from Cardigan Bay Fish making the most of our local crabs; see our chefs of the future from Coleg Ceredigion who brought Mediterranean Flavours – mmmmmmm – to the Cardigan Bay Coast and there is a solution!

Check out the Sea2Shore Food Festival in 2019 and discover so many things from the sea around Wales & the Welsh Seashore!

The festival which began in 2011 as a small event to raise awareness of the fishing industry in Cardigan Bay now draws in thousands of visitors for a day out on the prom for all to enjoy.

To know more about the 2019 Sea2shore food festival

email:- Alison.Kinsey@ceredigion.gov.uk

or see the Sea2shore Food Festival Facebook page