Sea Creatures Quest winners Dafydd and Jac scoop £50 prize

Sea Creatures Quest was the challenge set to young visitors to the 2018 Pembrokeshire County Show were the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park had a stand.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority was celebrating the Year of the Sea at the Pembrokeshire County Show showcasing the area’s underwater wonders and world-class coastline, and was the home to an extra-large rockpool tank containing a fantastic range of wildlife from Pembrokeshire’s coastal waters

Dafydd and Jac Nichols-Evans successfully spotted multiple sea creatures in the National Park Authority’s marquee, winning £50 for their efforts in the Sea Creatures Quest .

Dafydd, Jac and their mum also enjoyed a morning at the Authority-run Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, staff at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village presenting the winners with their cheque.

Castell Henllys Supervisor Sarah Griffiths said: “We were delighted to meet the boys and present them with their prize here at Castell Henllys, the only Iron Age village in the UK reconstructed on the exact site our Celtic ancestors lived 2,000 years ago.

“Through the Sea Creatures Quest competition we hoped to raise awareness in a fun way of some of the issues around litter that the beautiful Pembrokeshire Coast faces during the 2018 Year of the Sea.”

Dafydd and Jac’s mother Nicola said: “Thank you so much for a lovely welcome when we collected our prize. A special thanks to Gwion for our educational tour, fighting, bread making, face painting and more – fantastic!

“Also to Liz Roach for keeping Jac topped up with grains to make flour (I know what we’ll be making later on) and for recommending the carrot cake in the cafe, delicious!

“Dafydd, Jac and I thoroughly enjoyed our time with you all, and we look forward to visiting again soon.”

For more information on Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, visit www.castellhenllys.com.

For more information about Pembrokeshire Coast National Park on the Welsh Country website go to welshcountry.co.uk/pembrokeshire coast national park

To go to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park go to pembrokeshirecoast.wales