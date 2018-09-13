School of art calling GCSE and A-level artists

School of Art part of Coleg Sir Gâr in Carmarthen runs an art project called Criw Celf which is itself an Arts Council of Wales project

The project brings together students with a particular talent in the visual arts who are currently studying GCSE and A-level art.

Portfolio – This strand of the project is aimed at GCSE students (year 10 and 11).

Raising the Bar – This strand of the project is aimed at A-level students (years 12 and 13).

Both projects invite students to masterclasses led by professional artists and designers who offer a wider investigation into visual arts practice and the future possibilities of creative and academic training. An educational visit is also included and students exhibit their work in an end of year public exhibition.

Masterclasses are held at Coleg Sir Gâr’s School of Art, Job’s Well Road, Carmarthen.

This is a national project coordinated in various regions across Wales.

Applicants are asked to submit a minimum of one piece of art, design or craftwork and complete the application form. Photographs are accepted electronically at 200-300dpi/A5.

Application form deadline is Friday, September 21st at 4.30pm.

For further information and an application for contact saron.jones-hughes@colegsirgar.ac.uk.

Heritage

Carmarthen School of Art has been providing Art education since 1854, being one of the first Art Schools set up in Britain following the Great Exhibition in Crystal Palace in London. The School has been continually evolving ever since, responding to social, creative and cultural developments and the changing needs of its students, industry and wider community. Our heritage is important to us and influences our School ethos.

Ethos

The School is a friendly, dynamic and creative community with a real ‘Art School’ atmosphere; renowned for its inclusive culture and open door policy across departments. We know our students and strive to develop their individuality, ours is a balanced approach, supporting whilst challenging students. We have a national reputation for skill based teaching & learning underpinned by academic rigour and an emphasis on employability; developing knowledgeable, highly skilled creative practitioners for the future.

Rural & connected

We are rural, being in one of the most beautiful counties in Wales yet we are well connected within the world of art and design; connected regionally, nationally and internationally through live projects, events, competitions, educational visits, alumni and industry links. Our Art and Design degrees are validated by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.