Welsh artist Sarah Jane Brown features in #PressforProgress art exhibition celebrating International Women’s Day in Cardiff

Contemporary landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown is featuring at an all-female art exhibition at Off the Wall Gallery in Llandaff, Cardiff to celebrate International Women’s Day 2018. Launched on March 3rd and running throughout March, the mixed media #PressforProgress Exhibition features a selection of Sarah Jane’s recent paintings alongside the work of other established and popular artists, plus new and upcoming ones. As the facts of gender disparity are now being reported within the arts, so Off the Wall Gallery’s #PressforProgress Exhibition supports and recognises the talent of contemporary female artists.

International Women’s Day (IWD) on 8th March sees the launch of an annual campaign striving for gender parity on a global scale. Themed #PressforProgress, and supported by movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp, the IWD campaign motivates and unites friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive. An annual global event that campaigns for the rights of women worldwide, #PressforProgress delivers a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity.

Through painting Sarah Jane explores her relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK, and her paintings are now collected internationally. Notable highlights include being selected three times for the Royal Society of Marine Artists Exhibition in London’s Mall Galleries, exhibiting at the Cork Street Open exhibition and being selected for the Royal Cambrian Academy Open Exhibition in Conwy earlier this year. She has also just been accepted as an Associate Member (AGSA) of The Guild Society of Artists, a prestigious organisation that awards qualifications to members who show a high level of professionalism in their work and business practice. Current work is available to view at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, the Russell Gallery in Putney, and the Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment. For further information please visit www.sjbart.com.

#PressforProgress Exhibition Venue: Off the Wall Gallery, The Old Probate Registry, Cardiff Road, Llandaff, Cardiff, CF5 2DQ

Tel: 029 2055 4469

Website: galleryoffthewall.com

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 9.30-5.30, Saturday 10.00-4.00. Closed Sunday, Monday and Bank Holidays.

International Women’s Day

— 8th March 2018

Website: www.internationalwomensday.com

For more information about Sarah Jane Brown and her work please visit: www.sjbart.com

