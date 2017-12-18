Pembrokeshire artist Sarah Jane Brown to feature in Off The Wall Gallery’s Christmas Show in Cardiff until into the New Year

Sarah Jane ‘s paintings from her recent solo show ‘The Momentum of Colour’ are to be included in the mixed exhibition on display at Off The Wall Gallery until into the New Year. Off The Wall Gallery’s Christmas Show presents a wide selection of work by contemporary artists for a discerning audience. All work from the show is now available to purchase directly from Off The Wall Gallery’s new website www.galleryoffthewall.com.

In this latest series of paintings, Sarah Jane explores her relationship with colour and the sensations awakened by her observations whilst out walking the coast near to her Pembrokeshire home. Her recent landscape and seascape paintings examine how colour can be a driving force in motivating thought and emotion throughout the process of painting.

‘This particular series of paintings, ‘The Momentum of Colour’, explores my process, how colour drives my painting practice. Colour is such an emotive thing and conveying emotion is central to my work,’ explains Sarah Jane. ‘In the studio I always start by laying down raw colour, and that is an intuitive process. I never really know where it is going to go. It’s an intuitive exploration each time.‘

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Current exhibitions include the Russell Gallery’s Christmas Show in London until 27th January 2018. Forthcoming exhibitions include the Royal Cambrian Academy (RCA) Open Exhibition 2018 at RCA Conwy, North Wales, 6th January to 10th February, and the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 23-25 February 2018. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, the Russell Gallery in Putney, and The Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment.

For further information visit www.sjbart.com



