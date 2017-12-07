Sarah Jane Brown – Exclusive art exhibition at The Discerner Gallery

The seascape painting ‘Mind-blown’ by contemporary painter Sarah Jane Brown will feature at an exclusive evening art exhibition at The Discerner Gallery, Mayfair on 6th December 2017.

Through painting Sarah Jane explores her relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout the body of her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

‘Connecting with the space of being out in the landscape allows you to gain perspective; to be more aware of everything around you, to look both inward and outward whilst being in the present moment,’ explains Sarah Jane. ‘The landscape has an immense power to stir emotions in people. I think that’s just a real human experience; when we’re out in the landscape, it stirs something up. In the process of painting, I go through that range of emotions as well, and then I’m also mindful of the emotive response in the viewer of the end result. Emotion is what drives me because it is such a human thing. I’m trying to communicate something, and I want it to be meaningful to the person that views it.’

This special evening on Wednesday 6th December at The Discerner Gallery will present an exclusive showing of a number of works from a select group of highly talented artists, and promises to be an exceptional event. The exhibition of paintings will also be available to view at other times by appointment. Sarah Jane’s painting will also feature within the latest issue of their luxury art publication The Discerner Magazine.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Forthcoming exhibitions include the Russell Gallery’s Christmas Show, London, 30th November 2017 – 27th January 2018, Off The Wall Gallery’s Christmas Show, Cardiff, from 9th December 2017, and the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 23-25 February 2018. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, and the Russell Gallery in London. For further information visit www.sjbart.com.

Evening Art Exhibition at The Discerner Gallery, Mayfair, London, Wednesday 6th December. Invitation only, please contact Celine Gaurier-Joubert on 0207 491 9925 or celine@thediscerner.com for details.

Art Exhibition at The Discerner Gallery, Mayfair, London. Viewings by appointment only, please contact Celine Gaurier-Joubert on 0207 491 9925 or celine@thediscerner.com for details.

For more information please visit: www.sjbart.com

