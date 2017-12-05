Sarah Jane Brown’s landscapes at the Russell Gallery’s Christmas Show

Contemporary Welsh painter Sarah Jane Brown is exhibiting a number of her paintings at the Russell Gallery’s highly regarded Christmas Show in Putney, London. Three significant pieces have been selected from Sarah Jane’s portfolio, and they will be hung alongside other work in a mixed exhibition which features established as well as new and emerging artists.

The Russell Gallery is an established modern British art gallery exhibiting an eclectic range of figurative and abstract paintings, primarily in oils and pastels, and often full of colour. Sarah Jane Brown ‘a three landscape paintings, ‘Composure’, ‘Dignity’ and ‘In spite of the rain’, will be available to view at their mixed Christmas exhibition until 27th January 2018.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Forthcoming exhibitions include Off The Wall Gallery’s Christmas Show, Cardiff, from 9th December 2017, and the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 23-25 February 2018. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, and The Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment.

Sarah Jane Brown lives in the heart of the spectacular Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in West Wales. Born in 1970, she had been painting for more than 20 years before studying as a mature student. She specialised in Fine Art Painting at the West Wales School of the Arts, where she was awarded a First Class Honours Degree and named student of the year. Since graduating Sarah Jane Brown’s career as a full time professional artist continues to gain momentum and recognition, she has exhibited widely and her work is now attracting collectors throughout the UK and overseas.

Christmas Show at the Russell Gallery, 12 Richmond Road, Putney, London SW15 1JP.

Dates: 30th November 2017 to 27th January 2018. Opening hours: 10am – 5:30pm Tuesday – Saturday. Gallery closes 24th December 2017, and reopens 16th January 2018.

Tel: 0208 780 5228. Website: www.russell-gallery.com

For more information about Sarah Jane Brown and to see more of her work please visit her website: www.sjbart.com

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)