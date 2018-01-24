Experience the beautiful Pembrokeshire landscape with painter Sarah Jane Brown at the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair

Sarah Jane Brown will be exhibiting a selection of recent paintings at the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair at Sandown Park Racecourse, Saturday 24th to Sunday 25th February, beginning with a Private View on Friday evening 23rd February.

Visitors will get the opportunity to experience the power and beauty of the wild coastal landscape of Pembrokeshire, through her expressive seascapes and landscapes in oils, and be able to speak to the artist herself. One lucky visitor may even get to experience first-hand the Welsh landscape that inspires her work, as Sarah Jane will be running a special prize draw on her stand during the Art Fair offering an exclusive painting weekend for two in Pembrokeshire worth £500 as first prize. This unique prize includes two nights stay in a relaxing B&B retreat in St Davids, plus one day of bespoke intensive painting tuition with all materials included.

Sarah Jane’s paintings combine a mix of ‘old master’ techniques with contemporary working practice. Conceptually her paintings are an outpouring of personal feeling and a strong sense of place; the landscape becoming a metaphorical vehicle to describe more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

‘Connecting with the space of being out in the landscape allows you to gain perspective; to be more aware of everything around you, to look both inward and outward whilst being in the present moment,’ explains Sarah Jane. ‘The landscape has an immense power to stir emotions in people. In the process of painting, I go through that range of emotions as well, and then I’m also mindful of the emotive response in the viewer of the end result. Emotion is what drives me because it is such a human thing. I’m trying to communicate something, and I want it to be meaningful to the person that views it.

The Surrey Contemporary Art Fair launches in February 2018, bringing together over 160 artists, printmakers, photographers, sculptors, ceramicists and selected galleries from all over the UK and Europe. Offering the very best in contemporary art, visitors can look forward to artwork from £40 to £4,000, and workshops and demonstrations from leading artists and galleries.

The Surrey Contemporary Art Fair also raises funds for the Prince’s Trust with a special miniature canvas sale of unique collectable work donated by artists. Sarah Jane has painted a special canvas this year which she will be donating to the cause, so do take the time to have a look before visiting Sarah Jane on her stand, and exploring the rest of what the Art Fair has to offer.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Current exhibitions include the Russell Gallery’s Christmas Show in London until 27th January 2018, the Royal Cambrian Academy Open Exhibition 2018 in North Wales until 10th February, and Off The Wall Gallery’s Christmas Show in Cardiff until into the New Year. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, Russell Gallery in Putney, and The Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment. For further information visit www.sjbart.com.

Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 24 — 25th February

Venue: Stand 74, Sandown Park Racecourse, Portsmouth Rd, Esher, Surrey KT10 9AJ

Opening times: Friday 23rd February 6pm – 9pm (Private View by Invitation or ticket), Saturday 24th February 10am – 6pm, Sunday 25th February 10am – 5pm. Tickets are available online or at the door. Website: contemporaryartfairs.co.uk

Fore more information please visit: www.sjbart.com

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)