Sarah Jane Brown to feature in exhibition at Royal Cambrian Academy

Two of Sarah Jane Brown ‘s landscape paintings have recently been selected to feature in the Royal Cambrian Academy (RCA) Open Exhibition 2018. The Open Exhibition opens on Saturday 6th January at the RCA in Conwy, North Wales, and runs until Saturday 10th February 2018.

Sarah Jane Brown ‘s two paintings ‘Have faith’ and ‘Latitude’ explore her relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

‘Connecting with the space of being out in the landscape allows you to gain perspective; to be more aware of everything around you, to look both inward and outward whilst being in the present moment,’ explains Sarah Jane. ‘The landscape has an immense power to stir emotions in people. I think that’s just a real human experience; when we’re out in the landscape, it stirs something up. In the process of painting, I go through that range of emotions as well, and then I’m also mindful of the emotive response in the viewer of the end result. Emotion is what drives me because it is such a human thing. I’m trying to communicate something, and I want it to be meaningful to the person that views it.

A centre for artistic excellence in Wales, the RCA was constituted in 1881 by Queen Victoria, and is proud to have HRH Prince of Wales as Patron and Honorary Artist Member. A unique institution, the RCA is an independent charity supporting Welsh art and artists, where art is encouraged, made, exhibited and debated. It aims to exhibit work by members of the Academy, to promote up and coming artists of quality, to mount historical exhibitions and offer a lively venue for education.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Current exhibitions include the Russell Gallery’s Christmas Show in London until 27th January 2018, and Off The Wall Gallery’s Christmas Show in Cardiff until into the New Year. Forthcoming exhibitions include the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 23-25 February 2018. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, Russell Gallery in Putney, and The Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment.

For further information visit www.sjbart.com

Royal Cambrian Academy (RCA) Open Exhibition 2018

Venue: Royal Cambrian Academy, Crown Lane, Conwy, North Wales LL32 8AN

Dates: Saturday 6th January to Saturday 10th February 2018

Open: 11am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday. Website: rcaconwy.org

