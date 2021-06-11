Sarah Jane Brown Opens Her Pembrokeshire Studio

Welsh artist Sarah Jane Brown has opened her Pembrokeshire art studio to welcome summer visitors with a show of new seascapes and landscapes. Sarah Jane is known for her expressive and emotive paintings and her new work draws on the feelings she experiences whilst walking the coastal landscape near her home in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. Capturing the energy of the sea and impressive force of the tides, the rugged beauty of the local landscape and ever-changing Pembrokeshire skies, her paintings present an emotional narrative that invite the viewer to engage on a deeper level.

It is worthwhile to visit to Sarah Jane’s large and airy studio as it offers a light and welcoming space for visitors who wish to view behind the scenes of a busy working art studio and browse the latest works on display. But if you are unable to visit Sarah Jane’s studio, then view her paintings on sjbfineart.com.

For those who enjoying painting themselves, classes and workshops are also planned for summer 2021. Further information is available on sjbfineart.com or follow @sjbfineart on social media for the latest news.

Sarah Jane’s art studio is located just off the A487 between Penycwm and Solva: SJB Fine Art Studio, Brawdy Business Park, 1a St David’s House, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA62 6NP. Free parking is available on site and toilet facilities are available within the studio. Usual rules apply, so please wear a mask and use the hand sanitiser provided.

The studio is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 2-5pm. Appointments are welcome outside of these hours; call to arrange your visit on 07874 219942.

SARAH JANE BROWN GSA

Sarah Jane Brown has exhibited widely across the UK and in several international exhibitions. Current work can also be seen at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire and Oriel Coffi in Llanidloes, Powys. Notable highlights include exhibiting with the Royal Society of Marine Artists at London’s Mall Galleries and the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales. A qualified Member of the Guild Society of Artists, Sarah Jane is also a Member of the Guild’s Artist Committee.

sjbfineart.com | @sjbfineart