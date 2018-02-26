Sarah Jane Brown to exhibit at London’s annual Wales Week Celebration

Welsh artist Sarah Jane Brown to exhibit her paintings of Pembrokeshire at London’s annual Wales Week celebration

Sarah Jane Brown has been selected to exhibit her expressive seascape and landscape paintings of Pembrokeshire at an Exhibition of Contemporary Welsh Art for an annual Welsh cultural event based in London.

The exhibition takes place at the London Welsh Centre from 9th to 10th March, and Sarah Jane’s work will be exhibited alongside a number of other notable Welsh artists. This unique event provides the opportunity for visitors to enjoy an exclusive exhibition of Welsh art in London, with the chance to purchase original work.

Sarah Jane’s paintings combine a mix of ‘old master’ techniques with contemporary working practice. Conceptually her paintings are an outpouring of personal feeling and a strong sense of place; the landscape becoming a metaphorical vehicle to describe more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

‘Connecting with the space of being out in the landscape allows you to gain perspective; to be more aware of everything around you, to look both inward and outward whilst being in the present moment,’ explains Sarah Jane.

Wales Week in London is an annual series of activities and events that celebrates and promotes everything that’s great about Wales, taking place from 24th February to 10th March. Looking to build on the tremendous success of last year’s inaugural experience, this calendar of events around St David’s Day galvanises existing Welsh communities in London, and seeks to raise a positive profile of modern Wales in the capital.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Upcoming shows include the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair, Sandown Park Racecourse, 23-25th February. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, Russell Gallery in Putney, and The Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment. For further information visit www.sjbart.com.

Exhibition of Contemporary Welsh Art

Venue: London Welsh Centre, 157-163 Grays Inn Road, London WC1X 8UE

Tel: 020 7837 3722 Website: www.walesweek.london

Exhibition opening times: Friday 9th March 10.00am – 5.00pm, Saturday 10th March 9.00am – 5.00pm

Wales Week in London — 24th February to 10th March

For more information please visit: www.sjbart.com

