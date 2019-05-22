Samosaco Launching in Singapore

Samosaco are thrilled to announce their brand-new launch of their frozen retail range of Vegan Snacks, Meals and Party Food with Sasha’s Fine Food in Singapore. The companies had the fantastic opportunity to meet at Blas Cymru (Taste Wales) which took place at Celtic Manor Resort earlier this year.

Samosaco, a family-run company based just outside Cardiff abide by their philosophy of ‘No added anything’. As one of the leading Welsh vegetarian/vegan snack producers, Samosaco only use fresh quality ingredients when making their products, leaving out any of the ‘nasties’. This is a value also shared by Sasha’s Fine Foods.

Sasha’s Fine Food was born out of a difficulty to buy food staples that could be trusted. After relocating from London to Singapore, Sasha, a food-loving mum of three grabbed the emerging opportunity to bring together her passion for cooking and eating with the increasing demand for ‘clean’ food in Singapore.

Sasha has a strong ethos and a love to support the “small guy”, often working with family run businesses like Samosaco. From day one, Sasha made the decision that she would only sell products from suppliers she had personally met and vetted and who shared her vision to provide customers with the purest food on the planet from smaller businesses who genuinely cared about animal welfare and the surrounding environment.

Tee Sandhu, Operations Manager at Samosaco, comments on his excitement to start business with Sasha’s

“Blas Cymru has offered a great opportunity for Welsh businesses, like ourselves to create relationships across the globe” said Tee Sandhu. “Meeting like-minded individuals like Sasha who care deeply about the source, quality and flavour of food is how we can help springboard growth for a small business. We are very excited for Samosaco’s Launch with Sasha’s and for future export opportunities.”

Read more about Sasha’s Story here https://sashasfinefoods.com/pages/sashas-story