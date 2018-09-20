SAI Global – the trusted food safety partner to businesses worldwide

SAI Global is a leading inspection and services provider to a wide range of businesses across the food supply chain – from farmers, to manufacturers, processors, retailers, food service providers and restaurant chains.

We understand the challenges of building stakeholder trust and confidence for companies at all stages of maturity and size, and work hard to help businesses meet stakeholder expectations for quality, safety, sustainability, integrity and desirability whilst embedding a critical risk-based thinking and a platform of continual improvement.

Operating in over 130 countries, our industry experts deliver more than 125,000 audits annually and train over 100,000 customers on public, in-house and on-line courses.

Services & solutions:

Management Systems – ISO 9001, 14001, 22000, FSSC

Audit and Inspection – For compliance with industry, national and international standards including BRC Global Standards, SMETA, FSSC/FS 22000, ISO 22000, SQF, HACCP, IFS, GFSI, PACsecure, GlobalGAP..

Product Certification

Technical Advisory

Training solutions (public, in-house, online)

Why SAI Global?

Reliable services and solutions: SAI Global has a suite of solutions designed for food safety and makes each one fit your business

Ease of implementation and management: With simple terms and conditions, our service is easy in every way

Affordability: Our competitive pricing takes cost out of the equation allowing you to focus on finding the right solution

Trusted Brand: SAI Global is a leading provider of technical, training, auditing and risk management solutions – providing auditing and certification services globally for over 20 years.

Confidence: Trust and be confident you will be making the right choice in SAI Global

Learn how we’ve helped organisations like yours

Building trust, integrity and profit through our comprehensive range of solutions to match your business needs. Benefit from SAI Global expertise and experience in providing superior audit, certification and training services. World-class solutions that empower management of the complete risk lifecycle

Speak to us to find out more about how SAI Global Assurance training solutions can benefit your organisation, or request a no obligation quote.

Contact: information@saiglobal.com I www.saiglobal.com/assurance