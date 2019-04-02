Non-stop entertainment at the Smallholding and Countryside Festival

This year’s Smallholding and Countryside Festival is packed full of things to do and see, including a busy line up in the festival display ring.



Throughout the weekend, and after the morning’s show jumping and working hunter classes, the main ring will be packed full of entertaining shows and demonstrations for festival-goers to watch and enjoy.



The ever popular, exciting and action-packed equestrian sport of scurry racing will be among the attractions in the festival display ring at this year’s Smallholding and Countryside Festival.



The first scurry driving event in the Scurry Drivers Association season, this exciting sport gets the crowds gasping and cheering as pairs of ponies pulling specially-built racing carriages weave their way through a series of obstacles at break-neck speed. As the drivers urge their ponies on to notch up the fastest time, their grooms battle to keep the carriages from overturning.

Keeping the crowds on the edge of their seats will be Jez Avery with his incredible stunt show. With his witty ‘on-board’ commentary, Jez will be keeping us entertained whilst performing his daredevil tricks on a range of different vehicles and showing off his skillful wheelies, stoppies, two-wheel driving, drifting, doughnuts and precision driving!



Joining us in the display ring will also be the fantastic H&M Dog Display Team. Having performed at hundreds of shows, on TV and at the world famous Crufts Dog Show, this team of talented canines and their very well behaved human companions are used to wowing the crowds with their displays. You’ll get to see all sorts of breeds, including rescue dogs, in this original and fast moving display.

Always a firm favourite with visitors, Meirion Owen and his famous Quack Pack will be joining us at the festival on Sunday 19 May. Combining the skills of his clever Border Collies with cheeky Indian Runner ducks the humorous and hugely entertaining show is not to be missed. Children and adults alike will be transfixed throughout the display and will love the opportunity to jump into the ring and join in with the show.



The spectacular Festival of Welsh Land Rovers will be returning to the festival this year, with visitors able to wonder through the large display of vehicles, ranging from vintage models up to the highly modified vehicles used in endurance events in the modern day. Made up of Welsh Land Rover clubs the groups will lead its impressive arrangement of vehicles into the festival main ring for a parade on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Following the parade on Saturday (18 May) the crowd-pleasing tug-of-war competition will once again be held in the festival display ring. Go grab yourself something from the street food area and enjoy an early summers evening of great food and entertainment, whilst you watch the teams battle it out to become victorious.

“This year’s festival is sure to be a hive of activity with plenty going on to keep the whole family entertained” says Kay Spencer, Festival Director. “Not only is it excellent value for money, with children 16 and under entering for free, there is also a packed programme of workshops, have-a-go activities and interesting things to see and do whilst you’re here.



“Whether you are coming along to enjoy the livestock, sample some of the delicious food and drink on offer, take part in the trail run, or simply enjoy all the entertainment on offer, make sure you take some time to relax and enjoy all the entertainment planned in the action-packed festival main ring.”



The Smallholding and Countryside Festival takes place at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on 18 and 19 May and is a fantastic weekend-long celebration of smallholding and rural life.



The event is packed full of interesting things to see and do, live music, country sports, livestock, competitions, food and drink, shopping, demonstrations and fun, have-a-go activities… the perfect day out for all.



Don’t forget, all children aged 16 and under get FREE entry! For more information and to buy your discounted e-ticket, visit www.rwas.wales

