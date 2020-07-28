Royal Welsh Virtual Show Roundup

Thank you for tuning into the very first Royal Welsh Virtual Show. Our wide range of events have been extremely well received. With over 50000 visitors from 44 countries visiting our virtual show.

We have been blown away by the level of support from our sponsors and contributors, without whom we could not have put our first virtual show together. Our various panels and discussions were filled with the most knowledgeable people within the agricultural and rural community.

This event has given many who attended new skill sets, increased knowledge and an improved sense of awareness of a wide range of differing topics. This Virtual Show has also given regular Show attendees the chance to attend events they would not usually get the chance to see, from the comfort of their own homes.

We hope that you have enjoyed the show as much as we have and look forward to welcoming you all back to Llanelwedd to a bigger and better show than ever before!

John T Davies Chair of the Board of Directors said:

“Although this year’s show could not go ahead I am pleased the team here at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society pulled together to deliver our first virtual show. Nothing will replace the buzz and the very special atmosphere of ‘Sioe y Bobl’ at Llanelwedd every July and we look forward to next year’s show bouncing back stronger than ever”

The Virtual Royal Welsh Show was supported by NatWest Cymru. Kevin Morgan, NatWest’s Senior Director for Wales Business Banking, said:

“The Royal Welsh Show is such an important part of the calendar for rural Wales, and we are delighted that NatWest Cymru has played a key role in bringing it to life digitally this year. There’s a wealth of information, from thought leadership to debate to economic insight, which is still available on the platform to be accessed on demand and is a valuable resource for businesses in all sectors in rural areas.”

Visit: royalwelsh.digital

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society would like to welcome you to the Virtual Royal Welsh Show, taking place over the show’s original dates, starting on the morning of Monday 20th July until Thursday 23rd July 2020. The Society, in partnership with other key organisations will ensure that all sections of the show offer an experience to new comers, and bring back memories to those that would usually be spending a week-long celebration of agriculture in Llanelwedd.

The virtual show will not only offer a platform for partners to host seminars and live question and answer sessions, but will also concentrate on educating the general public about agriculture, Welsh produce and the environment. It will showcase a number of individuals who are experts in their field to encourage the uptake of a new skill or practice a new technique that will enable a traditional craft to live on for future generations.