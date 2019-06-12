Royal Welsh Show, 22-25 July 2019

The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the 100th Royal Welsh Show, will be held on 22 – 25 July at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

Throughout the four days there will be a number of commemorative celebrations to mark this milestone in the show’s history. These include hosting a wedding for one lucky couple during the first day of the event, a farming through the ages display in our main ring each day, and an awe-inspiring Supreme Champion of Champions class, which will see horses, cattle, sheep, goats and pigs all competing for this one-off 100th Royal Welsh Show title.

Along with the fantastic livestock, the show provides something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

The big attractions in the main ring will be the incredible Atkinson Action Horses, who have spent the past twenty years training horses and riders for film and TV. Visitors can also look forward to watching the daredevil Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team. With non-stop action from start to finish, their display will feature the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders.

Returning to entertain the crowds will be the spectacular Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh, Black Mountains Falconry, Tristar Carriage Driving, Meirion Owen and the Quack Pack, Inter Hunt Relay and much more.

With over a thousand tradestands and hundreds of amazing food and drink stalls, even the most discerning shopper and food enthusiast will be spoilt for choice during the show – we’ve even provided ‘shopping crèches’ to keep your precious purchases safe until home time.

For more details and to buy your discounted e-tickets today, visit www.rwas.wales