Royal Welsh picture! Which is your favourite?

Royal Welsh picture what a choice of subjects people, animals, machinery, grand ring or the many competitions and the entries covered all aspects but the winner is down to you picking from the very best.

Back in the summer we launched the Royal Welsh Show Arts Competition. In preparation for our 100th show in 2019, artist from across Wales were invited to take part and create a piece of work that captures ‘The Show’ – the variety, excitement, atmosphere and soul of the event.

It has been three months since the competitors began work on their masterpieces for the Royal Welsh picture, and we are delighted to reveal the final seven pieces of submitted artwork, all of which showcase the passion and pride of the rural community of Wales.

So now it’s down to you… the public vote is open!



The winner of the competition will be chosen solely by you, the public. We are inviting you to vote for your favourite – the piece you believe best celebrates and captures the Royal Welsh Show.



You can vote online, or in person at the Winter Fair, where you will see all seven pieces of art, the Royal Welsh picture, displayed in our first Winter Fair Art Exhibition. The winning piece of art will be used to create commemorative merchandise for our 100th Royal Welsh Show, which will be available to buy from the show shop during the 2019 event.



“The society has a long history with fine art and many pieces adorn the walls within the site but never before have we engaged in the arts in this way.” explains Harry Fetherstonhaugh, Royal Welsh Show Director.



“ We pride ourselves as being the shop window for the agricultural industry and we want to extend this to celebrate all that the Welsh countryside has to offer including those talents’ that record and capture the essence of a subject through the form of art.



“As part of our 100th show celebrations we are delighted to launch this art competition to help promote rural arts, culture and heritage, as well as celebrate our important milestone.”



Voting for the Royal Welsh picture, will close on 8 December 2018 with the winner announced on 17 December 2018.



