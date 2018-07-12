Royal Welsh it’s hot!! but under control including 2018 app…

Royal Welsh showground is as the rest of the country lacking in rain but the ground staff have that under control. At the same time the IT geeks have finished the Royal Welsh Show app & that is under control as well.

Responding to rumours that the Royal Welsh Show may not be taking place later this month, our Chief Executive, Steve Hughson, sets the record straight;

“The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society takes the safety of people and animals attending our event very seriously. As event organisers, we already have in place contingency plans for all kinds of eventualities, including hot weather.

“We are continually reviewing our plans and working with all relevant partner agencies as part of our routine for staging such a large event, and will take into consideration all options to manage the impact of the hot weather, where necessary.

“We are already fortunate to have well ventilated buildings and our own private water supply (with a large storage capacity), as well as a mains water on the showground. At this time, we are not concerned about the level of water available on site and there are no plans to alter the current arrangements for the show.

“We will, of course, be keeping a close eye on the long range weather, which is forecast to get cooler and more changeable next week. Despite the challenges, I can confirm that the show is very much on, as planned, for the full four-days and we look forward to welcoming you all to Llanelwedd shortly.”

It’s all green for go here at the @royalwelshshow. Plenty of water predicted, thanks to private supply and @DwrCymru despite the rumours!! pic.twitter.com/PvCzVsF5H0 — Steve Hughson (@stevehug63) July 11, 2018

As part of the massive preparation for show the 2018 version of the Royal Welsh Show App is now available to download offering Maps, attractions, competitions and results…

You are now able to upgrade last year’s app, or download this year’s version. Why not do it now and get busy creating your own timetable for the show to make sure you don’t miss a thing whilst you’re here!

This handy bilingual tool includes an interactive map of the showground, a full timetable of events and competitions, the latest results and loads more, including information on traffic, the local weather forecast and details on staying safe at our events and the local area.

The app is available to download free to iPhone and Android phones.

Download the App from :iTunes Store for iPhones, iPod touch and iPad:

http://moil.in/royalwelshios

App Store link or

For Android phones including Samsung, HTC, Nokia and Motorola from Google Play:

http://moil.in/royalwelshdroid

Google play hyperlink or