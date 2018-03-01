Royal Welsh Spring Festival competition schedules available online now

It’s the 1st March… St David’s day, and the day the Royal Welsh Spring Festival livestock and horse schedules are published!

So, whilst you are enjoying your cup of tea and tucking into a Welsh cake, why not take a minute to check out the huge number of competitions available at this year’s Royal Welsh Spring festival.

Being held on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 May at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, the Spring Festival, is gearing up to be the ultimate celebration of smallholding and rural life.

The weekend will be packed full of hundreds of hotly contested competitions with competitors coming from far and wide to be in with a chance of going home with a sought-after Royal Welsh title and rosette.

With nearly 400 classes, competitions and special awards for sheep, pigs, goats and cattle, many of which are for traditional, rare and native breeds, the Spring Festival livestock schedule is available on our website from today (1 March 2018). Including new Large Black classes in the Pig Section, additional young handler competitions, novice sheep showing classes and a chance to have-a-go at stock judging, there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved.

“We are really enthusiastic about our competitions” says Keith Brown, Chief Steward of the Spring Festival Pig Section. “We already have a very impressive number of entries each and with additional classes on offer we hope to attract even more first class animals.”

For those more interested in everything equine, this year’s Spring Festival horse schedule, also available online from today, has nearly 120 classes. As well as the show jumping, working hunters, CHAPS Mid Welsh Regional Show, British Miniature Horse Society, Donkey Breed Society, and Veteran Horse Society classification, this year the society has affiliated to even more breed societies. This means that there are more chances to qualify for further competitions, including the Moorbennhall Irish Draught Youngstock Challenge qualifier, the Blue Chip & Irish Draught Horse Society (GB) £2,000 Challenge, the Classical Ladies Side Saddle Qualifier, the British Arabian Championships 2018 and the Veteran Horse Society Supreme Final.

We also have new classes for foreign, world and rare breeds within the Heavy Horse and Shire Section, along with a new Novice Section which includes classes for Lead Rein, First Ridden, Show Hunter, Retrained Racehorses and Ridden Cobs or Cob Type.

“Livestock and horses have always been at the heart of the Royal Welsh Spring Festival and we are delighted that competitors, new and old, continue to support this celebration of smallholding and rural life.” says Kay Spencer, Honorary Spring Festival Director.

“With such an excellent number and mix of classes throughout the two-days, there is something for everyone to get involved with and enjoy.”

Along with all the livestock competitions, the festival will be packed full of interesting things to see, delicious food and drink, live music, country sports, shopping, demonstrations and fun, have-a-go activities – the perfect day out for all.

The closing date for both livestock and equine entries is 3 April. For copies of the schedule and entry forms, please visit www.rwas.wales

