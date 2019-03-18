Royal Welsh become major sponsor of CowsOnTour

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are thrilled to become one of the major sponsors for CowsOnTour Roadshow.



CowsOnTour is a group of farmers who are passionate about food and farming and who, for the past five years, have been taking the farm yard to the school yard to tell the farming story. With the support of the society, Aberystwyth University, IBERS, NFU Cymru and other sponsors, the CowsOnTour Roadshow will be visiting schools across Wales during May 2019, to talk about food and farming. Throughout the roadshow, evening charity events for the wider community will take place at each location to raise money for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and DPJ Foundation whilst promoting local Welsh food.



After a busy week on the road, the CowsOnTour Team will bring the roadshow to the Royal Welsh Smallholding and Countryside Festival at the showground in Llanelwedd on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May.

“Educating the next generation and promoting Welsh agriculture is of huge importance to us” says Steve Hughson, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. “The CowsOnTour initiative is a truly unique way of getting school children, and the general public, more engaged with knowing where their food comes from and the importance of farming. As a society, we are delighted to be able to support this dynamic young team on their mission to represent the Welsh agricultural industry whilst telling the farming story. With the roadshow coming to an end at our Smallholding and Countryside Festival, we are pleased that festival visitors will also be able to get involved with the full CowsOnTour experience, learning more about this inspiring initiative and their plans for the future.”



Chairman of CowsOnTour, Mat Shervington-Jones says; “The support from our sponsors, which includes RWAS, has made it possible for CowsOnTour to make a bold and positive statement on behalf of the Welsh Agricultural Industry in 2019. The Roadshow is designed to reconnect people from urban areas to our rural population. Anyone who wants to get involved please contact the society for details, everyone is welcome. Huge thanks to the society for their backing.”



As a member of the CowsOnTour team the society’s 2019 Lady Ambassador, Emily Davies, is involved with all the activities; “It is incredible to see what can be achieved when organisations work together.” says Emily, “Through this initiative we are not only able to tell the farming story, but also reach communities across Wales to raise awareness of the link between food and farming, one of the RWAS key objectives. We are very grateful to the society for supporting this initiative and the 2019 roadshow!”



Keep your eyes peeled for more exciting CowsOnTour news in the coming weeks, including a full-sized flying cow going down the wire at Zip World and the same full-sized hiking cow taking a trip to the top of Snowdon!



For more details and to keep up-to-date with all the CowsOnTour news, please like their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CowsonTour

For more information about the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society & its shows visit www.rwas.wales

For more about Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and it’s shows within Welsh Country go to www.welshcountry.co.uk/royal-welsh-agriculture-show