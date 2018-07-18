Royal Welsh announces Farm Buildings Competition winner

Royal Welsh 2018 Farm Buildings Competition winner is a luxury self-catering complex

A top-quality barn conversion used as a large luxury self-catering complex has won the 2018 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Farm Buildings and Works Competition.

The competition, kindly sponsored by Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors and confined to farms in society’s feature county for this year, sought the buildings that best incorporates the business needs of the 21st Century in Montgomeryshire.

“Diversification has been the buzzword in farming circles since the turn of the century, but it is probably more relevant today than ever with the future uncertainty of support to farming and rural areas.” remarked judges, Colin V J Pugh FRAgS, David Morgan MBE FRAgS and Andrew Thomas (2017 winner). “This was very evident when looking at the two entries put forward by Montgomeryshire where both farms were making their businesses more resilient for the uncertain future post Brexit.”

“With two top-quality entries, we found great difficulty in selecting a winner, but finally decided to place Aled and Helen Worthington, Castell Courtyard, Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant in first place for the quality of the finished building whilst starting from a very dilapidated barn in a difficult site, whilst also maintaining the working farm and giving good security for the future of the family.”

At Aled and Helen’s farm the judges saw how a traditional hill livestock farming business had been transformed into a 21st century holiday business with the conversion of a dilapidated range of double storey stone cattle buildings into a large luxury self-catering complex.

Looking at the photographs of the old building with the fallen roof, the owners and local builders faced a daunting task in resurrecting the structure.” Added the judges.

All the work was undertaken by local builders and craftsmen over a period of around 18 months which included stabilising walls, repairing and replacing roof trusses, totally re-roofing the barns as well as all the internal joinery and room finishes.

An enormous amount of research and time had been spent by the owners in designing the internal layout to make optimum use of the areas, deciding where to fit in en-suite rooms, a wet room, downstairs bedrooms for guests with limited mobility, a large kitchen and dining area. This may seem normal planning for a holiday let, but when you consider that it is let as one unit sleeping 24 people with 11 bedrooms, 9 with en-suite facilities and 3 other bathrooms you appreciate the planning required to make it work for all groups and range of ages.

The internal fittings and furnishings are all to a very high standard and a lot of thought has gone into the surrounding grounds, garden, patio areas and the obligatory hot tub.

With such a large single let, marketing has been high on their priority, so on the web site guests can find a floor plan showing the named bedrooms and photos so that bedrooms can be decided on before arrival. Testament to the thought and effort in promoting this new venture is that the barn is fully booked up for the remainder of this year and most of next already.

Aled and Helen will be presented with the Peniarth Estate Silver Trowel, given by the late Col J F Williams-Wynne CBE DSO MA FRAgS and a certificate on Tuesday 24 July at the Royal Welsh Show.